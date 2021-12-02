Police: Incendiary device made of glass, liquid found outside Jacksonville business

Local state and federal investigators are collaborating on this case.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a person believed to have attempted to use an incendiary device to cause damage to a facility just outside the city's Urban Core.

Police say on Friday morning, officers were initially dispatched to the 1900 block of Phoenix Avenue in reference to a potential arson. When they arrived, they found some sort of device made of liquid and glass outside a trucking company.

JSO could not comment whether or not the device was a molotov cocktail.

There were no injuries.

