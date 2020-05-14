26-year-old found dead in an alley in Arlington, suspect in custody

Upon arrival on the scene, JSO found a 26-year-old man dead in an alleyway with an unknown amount of gunshot wounds

A 26-year-old man was found dead in an alley in Arlington Thursday morning after an argument turned deadly, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says around 3:30 a.m. they were dispatched to the 3200 block of Bourbon Aly W. in relation to an argument that turned into a shooting.

Upon arrival on the scene, JSO found a 26-year-old man dead in an alleyway with an unknown amount of gunshot wounds

The suspected shooter in custody and is being questioned right now. JSO describes him as a 45-year-old man who is cooperating with questioning.

Detectives are waiting for a search warrant because the alleyway that the body was found can only be accessed by walking through an apartment, so they need a warrant to gain access. They are currently canvassing the neighborhood.