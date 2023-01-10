9-year-old boy 'accidentally' shot by brother inside home on Jacksonville's Northside, police say

JSO's Lieutenant Chris Stephens says "it is believed that the victim may have been accidentally shot by his 6-year-old brother."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy was "accidentally" shot by his brother inside of a home in the Hogan's Creek area on Jacksonville's Northside Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Lieutenant Chris Stephens says around 7:10 a.m., the unidentified boy arrived at a local hospital, "suffering from gunshot wounds to his extremities." Stephens says officers were notified and learned that the incident took place inside of a home in the 1500 block of Mt. Herman Street.

Police say detectives are at the home processing evidence as well as speaking with the other occupants of the house in which JSO says "all parties are cooperating." Stephens says JSO "is still in the stages of processing the house" so, police do not yet know where the gun was located inside the home, if it belonged to the parents or whether the gun was locked up or not.

Stephens says "it is believed that the victim may have been accidentally shot by his 6-year-old brother." The 9-year-old boy's injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, JSO says. There were two adults and five kids who were in the home at the time of the shooting, "including the victim," police say.