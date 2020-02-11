Jacksonville police: Resident fatally stabs uninvited visitor during attack

Officers were called to a home near McDuff Avenue about 8:30 a.m. and found a man 30 to 35 years old dead on the driveway, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Monday-morning confrontation between a resident and a visitor banging on his front door ended with a fatal stabbing in the 3300 block of Ernest Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The resident, in his 60s, said the man came to his home and banged on the door. When the homeowner answered, the man asked to speak to someone who did not live there. The homeowner tried to explain that person did not live there but was attacked by the man, Rudlaff said.

During the altercation, the resident was able to grab a knife and stab the intruder, Rudlaff said.

"It could be a mistaken residence or neighborhood," the sergeant said. "We do not know who the victim is at this point or if there's any mental issues. It sounded like a very bad mistake."

Rudlaff said they believe they know who the dead man was looking for, which could help in the investigation. Detectives also are looking for witnesses or security camera video to find out more about what occurred.

The knife has been recovered in the driveway and was used for yard work, Rudlaff said.