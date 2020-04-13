JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released photos of the weapons two suspects reportedly used in police-involved shooting incidents from over the weekend. The two separate incidents left one man injured and a woman dead.

The first incident took place on the Northside Saturday evening, according to police.

JSO said at 5:13 p.m., Officer E. Meckling responded to a dispute between two roommates in the 1300 block of Golfair Boulevard. When Meckling arrived, police said Leah Baker, 29, swung a knife at Meckling, stabbing her in the arm. JSO said Baker tried to attack Meckling again and she fired several rounds.

An off-duty officer named JC Nobles also fired several rounds. Baker was then rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Pictured below is the knife that police say Baker was holding.

Later that evening, a man was shot by a JSO during a traffic stop that turned into a chase. This shooting happened in the area of Playa Way and Caliente Drive near the Arlington area.

JSO said the man, later identified as Kyon Wilkes, was pulled over after officers said he was speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road. Police say Wilkes fled the scene. Officers pursued the suspect, who crashed a short time later. JSO said the driver then fled on foot.

As officers continued to pursue the suspect, one yelled: "He has a gun!" That's when officer J. R. Matthews shot at the suspect.

Below is a photo of the gun police say Wilkes had on him.

Wilkes was taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The 24-year-old has been charged with fleeing or eluding an officer in a patrol vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence and driving while license suspended.

