Video | Jacksonville police release officer's body camera footage that shows shootout that left one injured

WARNING: The following article contains police body camera footage that shows actual events and contains graphic imagery and violent content.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video and captions were provided by the the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released video Thursday that shows what occurred in the moments before police were in a shootout at about 1 a.m., Jan. 8 at 11200 Lem Turner Road near Dunn Avenue.

The video displays an officer's body camera as he pulled over a car. It shows police removing a man, who appeared to be armed, from the car while another man was outside of the vehicle talking to police.

One of the men ran. Police said he shot at them and returned fire. One of the men was in critical condition and another one got away, police said.

There were five people in the car, police say. Three passengers in the back seat attempted to flee, police said.