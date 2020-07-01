The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a photo of the gun allegedly found in the vehicle involved in the fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at 9:20 p.m. near the area of Moncrief Road and 45th Street West.

JSO says one of its officers tried to pull over a car that was traveling in the wrong direction on Moncrief Road. Police say they tried to pull the vehicle over but it did not stop.

The vehicle then crashed into another vehicle before eventually slamming into the base of a pedestrian bridge, JSO says.

According to police, Officer N. E. Lawson approached the vehicle and "some sort of exchange that took place" before Lawson fired several times, striking both occupants of the vehicle.

The two men were taken to the hospital where one was declared dead while the other remains in critical condition.

