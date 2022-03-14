Jacksonville police order man out of home in Moncrief area

Officers could be heard over a megaphone ordering the man to "come out the front door, unarmed, with your hands up. We are not leaving."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a situation Monday morning in a Moncrief area neighborhood, where officers could be heard ordering a man out of a home.

JSO told First Coast News officers were responding to reports of a shooting, but could not confirm whether someone had actually been shot.

Police were on Christobel Avenue around 8 a.m. Officers could be heard over a megaphone calling out a man's name and address and ordering the man to "come out the front door, unarmed, with your hands up. We are not leaving."