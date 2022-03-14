Jacksonville police order man out of home in Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a situation Monday morning in a Moncrief area neighborhood, where officers could be heard ordering a man out of a home.
JSO told First Coast News officers were responding to reports of a shooting, but could not confirm whether someone had actually been shot.
Police were on Christobel Avenue around 8 a.m. Officers could be heard over a megaphone calling out a man's name and address and ordering the man to "come out the front door, unarmed, with your hands up. We are not leaving."
First Coast News is working to learn why police ordered the man to come out of his home.