Jacksonville police arrest convicted felon during DUI traffic stop, seize guns, ammunition, magazine clips

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Facebook post, police found an assault rifle, shotgun, pistol and more in the man's car during the traffic stop.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Jacksonville police officers uncovered the pictured firearms, ammunition and magazine clips during a DUI traffic stop on a convicted felon.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A recent traffic stop in which a driver was allegedly driving under the influence in Duval County, has led the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to uncover three firearms in the possession of a convicted felon, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The Facebook post states that during the traffic stop on an unknown date and time, officers pulled over the felon who is a man, and did a "DUI investigation" as they believed he was driving under the influence.

After the preliminary investigation was complete at the site of the traffic stop and the man was arrested, police proceeded to search his car.

During the search, officers found three firearms including an assault rifle, shotgun and pistol. In addition, they found four cases of ammunition and three high-capacity magazines, according to the post.

The man is being charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence, and multiple traffic violations.

