Jacksonville police officer shot, road closed while officials investigate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer was shot on Sunday morning.
JSO is on the scene of an officer-involved incident near Morse Avenue. One officer was shot and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Their family has been notified, JSO said.
Officers are working to peacefully resolve the situation and take the suspect into custody, JSO said.
Morse Avenue is closed between Firestone Road and Skylar Jean Drive, near the Family Dollar. Police said it is "imperative" that those in the area shelter in place.
Please avoid the area.
It is unknown what lead to the shooting, at this time.