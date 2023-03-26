Jacksonville police officer shot, road closed while officials investigate

The officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Morse Avenue is closed between Firestone Road and Skylar Jean Drive, while police investigate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer was shot on Sunday morning.

JSO is on the scene of an officer-involved incident near Morse Avenue. One officer was shot and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Their family has been notified, JSO said.

Officers are working to peacefully resolve the situation and take the suspect into custody, JSO said.

Morse Avenue is closed between Firestone Road and Skylar Jean Drive, near the Family Dollar. Police said it is "imperative" that those in the area shelter in place.

Please avoid the area.

It is unknown what lead to the shooting, at this time.

As officers continue to peacefully resolve the situation and take the suspect in custody, it is imperative that citizens in the area of Morse Ave. and Ridgeview Ave. shelter in place. Additional updates will follow. https://t.co/5IeTrHzMcL — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 26, 2023