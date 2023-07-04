Jacksonville police officer turns himself in on battery charge

Jamie Alexander has been working with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for more than 13 years. He was off of work when he was part of a "physical altercation."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police officer turned himself in Monday after he was accused of battery, according to a press release.

Officer Jamie Alexander was involved in a "physical altercation" in Clay County on Saturday, police said.

He was arrested on charges of battery (touch or strike), a first-degree misdemeanor offense.

Alexander has been with JSO for more than 13 years, Public Information Officer Christian Hancock said in a press release.

Alexander was working for the Patrol Support Division in the Specialized Patrol section at the time of his arrest.

He has been administratively reassigned while his case is being investigated, Hancock said.

A mugshot for Alexander will not be released at this time because he is a police officer.