Report: Jacksonville police officer arrested, allegedly strangled girlfriend

Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Deke Brucker was arrested in St. Johns County. At the time of his arrest, he resigned from JSO.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — First Coast News has not been permitted to provide a mugshot with this story, due to the suspect's affiliation with law enforcement.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was arrested in St. Johns County Thursday, a police report shows. He resigned at the time of his arrest, JSO confirmed.

JSO Public Information Officer Christian Hancock said that Brucker worked at JSO since July 2016.

Deke Allen Brucker was arrested on charges of committing domestic battery by strangulation and tampering with evidence in a third degree felony proceeding.

Police said the tampering charges are because Brucker allegedly prevented the victim, his girlfriend, from calling 911 by taking her phone away from her.

The police report says that when the victim denied Brucker sex, he attacked her. The arresting officer said that she had lacerations and blood on her face, and a "substantial amount of her blood on her face" when he responded to the scene.

According to police, the victim said in a recorded statement that Brucker put a hand around her neck, "restricting her breathing and making her feel as though she was going to die."