Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case

Keron Xavier Willis, 46, was charged with second-degree murder and battery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville.

On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive.

Police say upon arrival, the officers were met by personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to the scene to begin their respective investigations.

Following a detailed investigation, police say evaluation of available evidence and the vetting of tips that came in from our community, detectives were able to identify the suspect in this case as Keron Xavier Willis, 46.