Jacksonville police looking for woman reportedly involved in Moncrief burglary

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Ashleigh Wright on a burglary charge, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance in locating a woman believed to be involved in a home burglary in the Moncrief area last month.

JSO says on Feb. 22 the burglary was reported in 1800 block of 44th Street West. Investigators say the suspect in this crime is Ashleigh Wright, age 29.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Wright on a burglary charge, according to JSO.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Wright is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.