Jacksonville police looking to identify armed robbery suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the man was carrying an orange construction vest.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say robbed a business with a gun over the weekend.

JSO says on Saturday officers responded to a report of an armed robbery to a business that occurred in the area of 1600 Edgewood Avenue West. The suspect pointed a firearm at employees and demanded money then fled the area, according to police.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.