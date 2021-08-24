Wanted: Jacksonville police looking for registered sexual predator, again

George Sinclair Jr., 55, is known as a transient and failed to fulfill requirements for sexual predators.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a missing registered sexual predator.

This is the second time this has happened. In 2019, Sinclair also reportedly failed to fulfill requirements for sexual predators and an arrest warrant was issued.

Florida law restricts where sexual offenders and predators can live, but it doesn't require those released from prison to move into permanent housing.

In 2010, Sinclair was convicted of unlawful sexual activities with certain minors 16- to 17-years-old.

He is 6-feet-tall and around 190 pounds. Sinclair is bald with various tattoos on his chest, stomach, both arms, back and head, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Sexual Offender Registry.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of George Sinclair Jr. is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.