Jacksonville police looking for pictured individuals after fatal 'targeted' shooting of woman on Northwestside

Police said they located the vehicle involved in the shooting and are now looking to identify two individuals who may have information about the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to help identify two pictured individuals who may have information related to a fatal shooting that happened in the Edgewood area Monday.

Police said sometime around 9 a.m. they were dispatched to reports of a shooting at a convenience store in the 2300 block of Edgewood Avenue W.

When they arrived they found a woman inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO said it appears the woman was targeted while sitting in her vehicle. They believe a male suspect approached the area in a silver Nissan Rogue. The suspect then stopped his vehicle, got out and ran up to the victim’s vehicle firing numerous rounds into it. The victim was struck several times and ultimately died as a result of the shooting.

On Thursday, police located the silver Nissan Rogue involved in this incident. JSO is now seeking the identities of the pictured man and woman who they believe may have information regarding the murder.