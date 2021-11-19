Jacksonville police looking for person in connection to multiple business burglaries

During the reported crimes, police say someone forcefully entered closed businesses and stole items.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple business burglaries that occurred in the Lavilla neighborhood recently.

Police say the crimes took place near US Highway 301 and the 1000 block of West Beaver Street. During the reported crimes, police say the person, pictured below, forcefully entered the closed business and stole various items.

Anyone who may know the identity of this person is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.