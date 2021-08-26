Jacksonville police looking for person in reference to armed robbery

Police say the pictured individual entered a business, produced a handgun and demanded money.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for help in identifying a man in reference to an armed robbery.

On Thursday, patrol officers responded to a local business in the 9000 block of 103rd Street. Police say the person pictured below entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded money.

A second incident happened the same day in the 6000 block of Argyle Forest Boulevard with the same suspect description, police say.

Employees at both businesses complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction., according to police.

The man appears to have a tattoo on his left wrist.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.