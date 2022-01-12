Jacksonville police looking for man who reportedly sped off during traffic stop

As the officer was attempting to remove the person from the vehicle, police say he put the vehicle in drive and sped off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person who police say sped away from a traffic stop last month.

JSO says on Dec. 30, 2021, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by the person pictured below in the 7400 block of San Jose Boulevard.

As the officer was attempting to remove the person from the vehicle, police say he put the vehicle in drive and sped off while the officer was still actively engaged with him.

If you know the identity of the individual or have information related to the incident, JSO is asking you to contact them at 904-630-0500 or via e-mail at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.