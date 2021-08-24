Jacksonville police looking for man in connection to reported church burglary

Police believe that the person has tattoos on both arms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a reported burglary to a church in Northwest Jacksonville.

Police say on August 20, a burglary to a church occurred in the area of 10400 New Kings Road where an individual forced entry to the church and stole items before running off toward a wooded area.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.