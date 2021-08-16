Jacksonville police identify man allegedly involved in San Marco bank robbery

Police say Donald Wayne Hayden, 50, currently has a warrant out for his arrest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above was taken on April 30)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a man allegedly involved in a bank robbery back in April.

Police say Donald Wayne Hayden, 50, currently has a warrant out for his arrest.

On April 30, JSO says officers responded to the 1500 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to a business robbery.

Police say a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank near 1562 Atlantic Boulevard around 9:20 a.m. and passed a note to the teller indicating he had a gun and demanded money.

He also made a demand that requested the alarm not be activated.JSO says the teller complied and handed the man the money.

In total, there were four employees and two customers in the bank during the incident. Police say they were unharmed and a gun was never displayed.

Through the investigative efforts of the Robbery Unit, the JSO says the suspect was identified as Hayden.

If you have any information about the bank robbery please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Hayden is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.