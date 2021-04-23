Jacksonville police looking for information after overnight shooting

JSO says the victim may have been shot somewhere in the vicinity of the 4400 block of Dunn Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after a shooting incident in Jacksonville early on Friday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:20 a.m., a 911 call came in indicating that someone arrived at a hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, patrol officers say they located the victim, a 29-year-old man, who had non-life-threatening injuries as a result of gunfire.

Based on preliminary information from the investigation, JSO says the victim may have been shot somewhere in the vicinity of the 4400 block of Dunn Avenue.

JSO has canvased the area for any witnesses or evidence but officers say there is currently no suspect information to release at this time.