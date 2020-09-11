Jacksonville police looking for man in connection to sexual battery

Police are looking for Lydell Gerard Brown, who is pictured with dark hair and dark eyes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 22-year-old man who is wanted in connection to a reported sexual battery.

Police are looking for Lydell Gerard Brown, who is pictured with dark hair and dark eyes. No additional information was given by JSO.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lydell Brown is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or email them JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.