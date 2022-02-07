x
Crime

Jacksonville police looking for alleged killer who could be in Baymeadows area

Police are asking the public for information regarding the whereabouts of Marquis D. Daniels, 21.
Credit: JSO
Marquis D. Daniels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A possible murder suspect could be at large in the Baymeadows Road area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police are asking the public for information regarding the whereabouts of Marquis D. Daniels, 21.  

On Jan. 27, officers responded to the 9000 block of Baymeadows Road in reference to a person shot.  

Upon arrival, a man was found shot and rushed to a nearby hospital. Police say he died as a result of the injuries sustained in the shooting.

JSO Homicide Detectives, along with the Crime Scene Unit, were notified and responded to the scene to conduct their investigation.

Through investigative efforts, JSO detectives came to the conclusion that Daniels was the shooter.  

Police say an arrest warrant for murder has been issued for the suspect. JSO says he's known to be a transient and is believed to be in the Baymeadows Road area.

Anyone having information regarding this suspect’s location, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

To remain anonymous and receive a potential reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

