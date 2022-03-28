Jacksonville police investigating after woman's body found on Northside

Someone called 911 Sunday to report finding a body behind a shed in a vacant lot on Riverview Street. Police said the victim had several gunshot wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on the Northside after a woman's body was found with gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Riverview Street at 2:09 p.m. Sunday, after someone called 911 to say he had just seen a partially covered body behind a shed in a vacant lot, according to JSO.

When officers arrived, they met with the person who called 911, who took the officers to a wood line behind a shed on the vacant lot, JSO said. Officers saw the body of a woman and called Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department to the scene. JFRD crews declared the woman dead at the scene.

The JSO Homicide unit responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant for the property, police said. Once the victim's body was removed, investigators observed that she had multiple gunshot wounds to her body, according to JSO.