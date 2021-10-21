JSO: Bystander shot during argument in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an altercation ended in a shooting in Arlington Thursday night.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of Acme Street.
Police said the incident started as a verbal argument between two women.
One of the individuals involved in the altercation tried shooting the other woman and ended up hitting a bystander, JSO said.
The bystander transported themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the suspected shooter is still at large.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-Tips or email JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.