Jacksonville police investigating possible kidnapping on Westside

A witness told police they saw a possible victim with pink braids get out of a car before a man pulled a gun and forced her back inside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for information from the community about a possible kidnapping on the Westside.

JSO says officers were called to the 800 block of Allison Street in the evening hours of Tuesday. When they arrived, the person who called said that they saw a four-door gray sedan come to a stop on Allison Street, when a Black woman around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds, with pink braids exited the back passenger side of the car.

The witness said the driver chased the victim down on foot, pulled out a handgun and told the witness not to get involved. The man then forced the victim back into the vehicle and drove away from the area, according to JSO.

The suspect was described as a Black man around 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a bald head, wearing blue jeans and no shirt and in possession of a silver and pink handgun.