Witnesses told police a man contacted them via Facebook Live to report that he had been abducted over the weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed kidnapping that ended in a crash on Interstate 95 over the weekend, according to an arrest report.

Officers were dispatched to the Gate Gas Station on New Kings Road Saturday, in reference to a reported armed kidnapping. Upon arrival, witnesses told police that they were contacted via Facebook Live by an individual that was abducted and in distress.

Officers located a suspected vehicle on Junia Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the report. The suspected vehicle fled the scene at high speed, running several stop signs and traveling against the flow of traffic. Multiple police cruisers pursued the suspected vehicle until it lost control and crashed at the 3600 block of I-95, the report states.

Four people, including the victim, were transported to UF Health Shands after the crash. All occupants were clear from the hospital and taken to the JSO Investigations Unit.

The victim told police he was at an address on Junia Street when the suspects arrived with a "vehicle to strip," the report states. The suspects told the victim to watch the vehicle until they returned, the report states. During the time the suspects were away, two random individuals arrived and took an audio system from the vehicle. When the suspects returned, they realized something was missing from the vehicle and became upset with the victim, according to the report. The victim told police he left and went to the nearby Gate Gas Station where he was followed by the suspects. The redacted arrest report makes it unclear if the victim was taken by the suspects directly from the gas station.

Police arrested Jeremy Thomas, 39, Jeremy Curry, 32, and Ailene Cain, 37, on several charges including kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.