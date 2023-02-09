Jacksonville police investigating alleged burglary on the Southside

Following the burglary, police say the victim’s credit card was used to make purchases off Wilson Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary on the city's Southside.

Police say the crime happened in the 4000 block of Southside Boulevard. Following the burglary, police say the victim’s credit card was used to make purchases off Wilson Boulevard.

JSO says the person pictured below left the area in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual pictured is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.