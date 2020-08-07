Five shootings in less than a day leave 1 dead, 5 injured in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of five separate shootings with one dead and five people injuried.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *IMPORTANT UPDATE: Police are still actively searching for an armed suspect in the area of 8600 Nussbaum Drive.

A busy 12 hours for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after reports of five shootings along the First Coast with one dead and five people injured.

The first of the five shootings happened in the Lake Forest neighborhood Tuesday.

JSO said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Edgewood Avenue. Police were called to a gas station and convenience store, where they found a man between 20 and 25 years old inside the business with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire-Rescue Department, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the same time, police said, a woman in her mid-20s arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

The second shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. during an officer conducted a traffic stop at W 26th St. and Almeda Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the vehicle that was driving erratically and the officer quickly learned a man inside the car was being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

JFRD was called to the scene and took the man to a local hospital with what was later determined to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Violent crime detectives have been called to investigate further. At this time there is no suspect information available.

The third shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. JSO officers responded to the 7800 block of Lake Park Drive and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury on the sidewalk of a residential area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by JFRD.

The fourth shooting happened around 3:50 a.m in the area of 8600 Nussbaum Drive. Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his foot and he was transported by JFRD to a nearby hospital for treatment.

JSO says preliminary information suggests the victim and his roommate were arguing. During the argument, both men retrieved a handgun, and one was shot. Afterward, the suspect fled the area armed with a gun.

There were several witnesses present when the shooting occurred and they are cooperating with police, according to JSO.

However, police are still actively searching for the armed suspect in the area.

The fifth shooting was a domestic incident that occurred between two women, right down the road from the Nussbaum shooting, according to police.

JSO said the shooting occurred at a home in the area of 7800 Spring Time Lane. Police said two women were in an argument when they shot each other.

Both women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This incident marked the 5th shooting in less than 12 hours time in Jacksonville.