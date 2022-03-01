Jacksonville man shot, killed overnight while walking through his apartment complex

Police believe the man was walking through the apartment complex where he lived when he was approached by at least two unknown suspects who began shooting, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a Southside apartment complex Sunday night.

JSO officers were called to the 1800 block of Kernan Boulevard South around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a person shot. That's the Pinewood Pointe apartment complex. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews responded and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to JSO.

JSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are now handling the investigation. Based on information investigators have obtained so far, police believe the man was walking through the apartment complex where he lived when he was approached by at least two unknown suspects who began shooting, JSO said.

An apartment was also struck by gunfire, police said. The people inside were not hurt.

Police are currently canvassing the area to determine if there were any witnesses. Investigators do not know the motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.