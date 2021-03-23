Man killed, woman hurt in double shooting overnight in Brentwood, JSO says

The shooting happened just after midnight near Silver Street and West 22nd Street. A man died on the way to the hospital. A woman was also shot, but survived.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Brentwood area Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to 100 West 22nd St. just after midnight for a reported shooting. A man died on the way to the hospital, JSO said.

A woman was also shot. She drove herself to the hospital and just got out of surgery around 5 a.m.

The woman is now alert and talking to police. Both victims are adults in their 30s, who are believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, JSO said.

Investigators said they are not sure whether there was a third person involved in the shooting at this time, but they believe that there was.

Police are also talking to the person who called 911 and said they heard loud conversation leading up to the shooting and heard the gunshots. Investigators believe both victims were outside the car when the shooting happened.

No witnesses described seeing another vehicle at the scene, according to JSO.

Police did not have any details on the circumstances of what led up to the shooting, nor any information about a possible suspect. No weapons have been recovered at this time, according to JSO.

JSO said they have a silver Dodge Charger, the female victim's vehicle. Anyone who saw the vehicle in the area and might know something is urged to call police at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.