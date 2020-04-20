A man is in critical condition after getting involved in a shootout where one of the suspects tried to hide from police in a retention pond, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Magnolia Point Apartments, located at 7507 Beach Blvd., in reference to a report of numerous gunshots. JSO was later informed that a man had been shot and was being driven to the hospital by a friend.

Officers arrived in the apartment complex, met with residents, and determined that at least two men had exchanged gunfire both inside and outside at least two different apartments.

After a search of the area by both the Sheriff’s Office Air Unit and multiple K-9 Units, JSO says a suspect who fled from the scene was found attempting to conceal himself in a retention pond. Police say he was taken to a hospital for at least one gunshot wound.

JSO says the man who was initially taken to the hospital is currently in critical condition

There is currently no information on a motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 904-630-0500, or First Coast Crime Stoppers.