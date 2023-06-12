Jacksonville police seeking felony battery suspect

Bradley Bradshaw, 22, is wanted for felony battery and may have information on an active murder invesigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Bradley Bradshaw, 22, who is suspected of felony battery.

Police say he removed an electronic monitoring device he is meant to be wearing.

Bradshaw may have information "directly related to an active murder investigation," police say.

Police have not been able to find him and they are asking the public to help find him.

If you know where he is, you can call 904-630-0500.