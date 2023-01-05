Two more people in life-threatening condition Tuesday as violence continues to escalate in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported nearly a dozen shootings within the last three-day stretch in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rushed two people to local hospitals Monday afternoon from two separate locations. Police have not yet said how the people were injured or if the crimes were related.

The first incident happened at 5400 Floral Bluff Road and the second incident occurred at 3100 Boulevard in Jacksonville.

This comes hours after two people were killed in what Jacksonville police say are two separate non-related incidents that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A teenage girl was also shot in the neck Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. on Jacksonville's southside.

The slew of crime scenes continues to keep JSO busy during the last three-day stretch of violence in Jacksonville: