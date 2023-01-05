Two more people in life-threatening condition Tuesday as violence continues to escalate in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rushed two people to local hospitals Monday afternoon from two separate locations. Police have not yet said how the people were injured or if the crimes were related.
The first incident happened at 5400 Floral Bluff Road and the second incident occurred at 3100 Boulevard in Jacksonville.
This comes hours after two people were killed in what Jacksonville police say are two separate non-related incidents that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A teenage girl was also shot in the neck Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. on Jacksonville's southside.
The slew of crime scenes continues to keep JSO busy during the last three-day stretch of violence in Jacksonville:
- On Monday morning, a man was shot in the leg at 6:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Bert Road.
- Officers responded to the 2100 block of W 12th Street at 9:30 p.m. Monday night after hearing a man had been shot in Northwest Jacksonville.
- On Sunday, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Begonia Road and found a man shot dead inside a home.
- Later Sunday, at 3:30 p.m., police reported a nonfatal shooting in the 2800 block of Begonia Road. This was unrelated to the prior incident that occurred earlier in the day on the same street.
- Also earlier on Sunday, a man was shot by police in the Arlington area. JSO said he raised his gun at an officer, who shot him three times.
- On Sunday night, at 6:55 p.m., JSO reported a fatal shooting in a garage at a home in the 3300 block of North Laura Street. Police responded to the scene to find an adult man with a gunshot wound.