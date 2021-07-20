Jacksonville police looking for man for reportedly dealing in stolen property

JSO says Luther Antoneio Lee, 20, is also being sought for false verification of ownership.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say is wanted for dealing in stolen property.

JSO says Luther Antoneio Lee, 20, is also being sought for false verification of ownership.

Police did not give any additional details.

Police are asking anyone who has any information in regard to the location of Lee is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.