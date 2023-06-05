x
Jacksonville police says community helped identify sexual battery suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a composite sketch of the suspect Thursday. They no longer need help finding the suspect, according to a release.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released this facial composite Thursday of a man they said is wanted for sexual battery. Police released little facts about what occurred.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With help from the community, police have learned the identity of a Jacksonville man suspected of armed sexual battery. 

Last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man depicted in a composite sketch.

The man is accused in an armed sexual battery committed in the area of I-295 and Gate Parkway, on the city's Southside.

The community responded, according to JSO, and helped to find the man in the sketch.

They no longer need help finding the suspect's identity. 

The investigation into this case continues.

If you ever have information about a crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

