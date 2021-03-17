JSO: Man dead following shooting incident in Brentwood, no suspect information

An adult man was found in the driver's seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting incident in the Brentwood area on Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to a Spot Spotter detection call in the 100 block of W 26th Street around 5:55 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a vehicle that had crashed into another parked vehicle.

An adult man was found in the driver's seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police say. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the man was in his 40s.

At this time, JSO says there is no suspect information but they are working to canvas the area and interview any potential witnesses.

Police say the Shot Spotter detected approximately six shots.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.