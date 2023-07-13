JSO asking for community's help in finding man accused of aggravated battery

Police say an unidentified man allegedly shot another man during a dispute on the Fourth of July on Jacksonville's northside and then fled the scene afterward.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's assistance in uncovering the identity of a man accused of shooting another man during a dispute on the Fourth of July, according to a news release.

An incident report states on the day of the shooting around 6:59 p.m., officers responded to an individual shot in the 10800 block of Harts Road near a gas station on Jacksonville's northside. The unidentified man allegedly shot the victim identified as Dexter Bennett, 38, during a dispute.

Police say the armed assailant then fled the scene in the pictured vehicle below, described as a 4-door silver sedan with a sunroof, dark tinted windows and dark rims.

The incident report further states that Bennett suffered serious injuries from a gunshot wound to the hand. Additionally, police found the victim had suffered a stab wound on the left side of his back to which Bennett stated was old. The man was taken to a local hospital after being "uncooperative" with police and did not provide any suspect information.

After Bennett arrived at the hospital, he told officers that he had previously gotten into an altercation with somebody a few days prior, where he was jumped. Bennett further stated that he saw the alleged suspect at the scene of the prior incident but was unable to describe any features revealing the identity of the man.