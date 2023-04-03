Jacksonville police make arrest in February murder

Harold Samuel, 25, was arrested for illegally owning a firearm weeks ago. Police say they now have enough evidence to charge him with the murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old has been charged with a murder that happened on Pine View Circle in February.

Harold Samuel had already been arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon when evidence led police to suspect him of murder, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the crime, police said they found a man who had been shot multiple times at the scene. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and he was declared dead.

Witnesses in the area told police they heard gunfire and then saw a black sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.