Jacksonville police searching for man accused of carjacking Jeep

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a man accused of carjacking a Jeep at a Gate gas station in the Brooklyn area of Jacksonville last month.

At 2:57 p.m. on Aug. 28, the unidentified man could be observed walking north on Park Street towards Forest Street, according to the incident report.

"The suspect walks across the lot and sits on the ground near the front door of the business," the incident report states. "[The] victim pulls up and parks at the pump at 2:59 p.m., exits [and] walks toward the passenger side."

According to a press release, JSO says during the incident, the man allegedly took the victim - identified as 24-year-old Farrakhana Muhammad's white Jeep Renegade "by force." Police say the Jeep has since been recovered and efforts continue in identifying the man. JSO did not provide any details on how or when the Jeep was recovered.

At 3:01 p.m. on the day of the incident, the man stands up and allegedly walked towards Muhammad and her vehicle, the incident report states.

On the day of the incident at 3:11 p.m., officers responded to the gas station in reference to the reported carjacking, the incident report states. Upon arrival, officers met with Muhammad. Police say Muhammad appeared to be visibly upset and distraught as she told police she was pumping gas in her Jeep before the carjacking took place.

At 7:35 p.m. on the day of the incident, Muhammad requested a phone call with JSO in which she told them that she had realized a necklace she was wearing prior to the incident, was missing, the incident report states. The value of the necklace reported missing - a gold chain with an Egyptian queen pendant is worth $1,200, the incident report states.

The redacted incident report states someone or something "fled South on Chelsea St. behind the gas station."