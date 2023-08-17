Jacksonville police searching for man accused of burglary of business on city's Westside

Police say the man allegedly entered a close business in the 1900 block of Lane Avenue and removed several items prior to fleeing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating and asking the community for help in identifying a man accused of committing a burglary of a business on the city's Westside, according to a news release.

Police say the man allegedly entered a close business in the 1900 block of Lane Avenue and removed several items prior to fleeing, the release states.

JSO says investigators are also working a series of these types of incidents in the surrounding vicinity and the potential exists that the pictured individual may be involved in some of those as well.