Jacksonville police searching for man accused of burglary of business on city's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating and asking the community for help in identifying a man accused of committing a burglary of a business on the city's Westside, according to a news release.
Police say the man allegedly entered a close business in the 1900 block of Lane Avenue and removed several items prior to fleeing, the release states.
JSO says investigators are also working a series of these types of incidents in the surrounding vicinity and the potential exists that the pictured individual may be involved in some of those as well.
Anyone with information in reference to this or another incident in the area, or who may be able to identify the man, is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.