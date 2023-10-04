Jacksonville police asking for help in identifying man accused of committing burglary in Lakewood area

JSO says they are "continuing to investigate" the alleged burglary that occurred at an unknown business in the 1600 block of University Boulevard West.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a man accused of committing a burglary on a business that occurred in the Lakewood area of Jacksonville.

JSO says they are "continuing to investigate" the alleged burglary that occurred at an unknown business in the 1600 block of University Boulevard West. Police did not release information regarding what date the alleged burglary happened nor what time it occurred.

According to a news release, JSO says during the incident, the unidentified man entered a business by force and removed various items. The man fled the area reportedly in a 2014-2019 red Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab with chrome step bars, the release states.