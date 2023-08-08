Sheriff T. K. Waters said violence stemmed from individuals affiliated with rivaling groups. Ten people were arrested a majority between 15-17 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of 10 people, police say, were involved in a shootout that left bullet holes in a city hall window last year.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff T. K. Waters said the shooting was perpetrated by individuals affiliated with rivaling groups.

Both groups involved in the shooting have been dismantled, Sheriff Waters said.

Most of the individuals arrested were minors between 15 and 17 years old.

Police also shared this surveillance video it used as evidence in the investigation.

Seventeen firearms were seized throughout the investigation, including four that were used during the shooting outside city hall, according to JSO.

The initial investigation also uncovered a link between the seized firearms and other shootings in Jacksonville's Sherwood Forest area, in 2022.

Sheriff Waters said the partnership between investigators and members living in the Sherwood area, helped lead to the arrests in the investigation.