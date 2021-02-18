x
Crime

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to announce arrest in recent investigation

JSO will be giving a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Police Memorial Building downtown to describe the investigation and arrest.
Credit: JSO
JSO logo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is set to announce an arrest in a recent investigation Thursday afternoon.

JSO is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Police Memorial Building in Downtown Jacksonville.

Police did not specify what type of investigation occurred, or if it was in connection to a crime First Coast News has previously reported on. In the last few weeks, JSO has announced the arrests of several juveniles in similar conferences.

First Coast News will have a crew at the news conference and will continue to update this developing story.

