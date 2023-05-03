Jacksonville police arrest 19-year-old murder suspect

Police located the gunshot victim in a yard; an additional victim at the scene had stab wounds. Another victim with stab wounds was located at a hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested 19-year-old Derrion Lamonte Parker-Hinton, suspected in a murder on Trout River Boulevard Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene at 4 a.m. and found man in his late 30's suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, where he was pronounced dead.

While on scene, police found a second man, also in his late 30's, with injuries from being stabbed. The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say around 4:15 am, a third male in his late teens walked into a nearby hospital with stab style wounds. Police believe the teen's injuries are related to the incident involving the two victims. This third victim's injuries are described as non life threatening.

On Sunday, police said investigators believe a physical fight happened at a home on Trout River Boulevard that led to a shooting and two stabbings. Police say a party did occur at a neighboring house, but they are unsure if the victims where at that party.