Crime

Jacksonville pastor sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes involving minor

Rafael Cuevas faces 20 years in prison and 10 years of probation following his release. He pleaded guilty to 2 counts of attempted sexual battery on a minor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

A Jacksonville pastor who was arrested in April on multiple sex crimes chargers has pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual battery of a minor.

Rafael Cuevas will serve 20 years in Florida state prison and have to serve 10 years of probation after his release.

This was part of a negotiated plea deal, meaning the other charges against him will be dropped. He will also be designated as a sexual predator by the state.

According to the arrest report, authorities received reports that Cuevas had been molesting a child for four years with the last incident being in June 2020 and the first being in 2017.

Investigators found that the victim was under 12-years-old during the four years of the alleged abuse. The child told detectives that Cuevas would molest her four to five times a week, the arrest report says.

The child also told authorities that the molestation occurred in multiple locations including the church where Cuevas was a pastor and inside of his truck, the arrest report says. 

During the investigation, a second child spoke with detectives and reported that Cuevas also molested her on multiple occasions.

    

