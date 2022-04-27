Jacksonville pastor facing sexual battery charges was denied bail

Paul Dyal, a pastor at Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, pleaded not guilty in March.

A Jacksonville pastor charged with child sexual battery was denied bail in court Wednesday.

Paul Dyal is one of three pastors accused in a sexual abuse scandal within the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church on Old Kings Road. In February, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office raided the church during worship services after a long-term investigation into claims of sexual abuse against minors.

On Wednesday, a judge denied Dyal bail after an attorney for the state of Florida said Dyal is believed to be a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The state testified that defendants "extremely scared for their safety," and he poses the community unreasonable danger.

Evidence was presented of Dyal's ties to other Assembly churches across the country; pastors throughout the country have written letters on Dyal's behalf, vouching for his character.

According to the prosecution, Dyal owns a large tour bus at his disposal that he took to Texas this past February. A friend of Dyal's testified that the tour bus is parked on his property and is fully operational.

Because of this and his ties to churches around the country, the state is concerned that Dyal would attempt to leave the state and attempt to seek refuge at other churches "located in remote locations," if granted bail.

The prosecution is also concerned because he lives on the second floor of the church.

"There is no way to keep him away from children that attend the church. In addition to the sexual abuse allegations, the defendant is also alleged to have physically and verbally abused other members of the church for 30 years. Many of the victims and witnesses are intimidated by the defendant and are fearful of him being released," the attorney for the state said.

The prosecution testified that an ankle monitor or GPS would not protect the community because Dyal would still have access to children at the church and his own grandchildren.

The charges

Dyal pleaded not guilty at a hearing in March, meaning his case will be taken to trial. The judge at his bond hearing said he could face life in prison if convicted.

Police said the investigation unveiled sexual and physical abuse of minors in the church that spanned more than 30 years.

Dyal, the church's founder, was charged with sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

Two other men, Jerome Teschendorf and Vernon Williamson, were also arrested on charges of capital sexual battery in relation to the investigation.

Sources told First Coast News when charges were pressed against Dyal that that there are multiple alleged victims who say they were abused by one or all three of the men as children in incidents dating back to the 1980s. One woman, who is 50 now, claimed she was abused from the ages of 5 to 14. Another woman alleged she was 7 when she was sexually battered.