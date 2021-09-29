x
Jacksonville officer suffers minor injuries after crash, charges pending

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville officer is being treated for minor injuries after a crash in the Englewood area late Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Barnes Road at University Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says the officer was traveling on Barnes Road with lights and sirens on when they traveled through a red light to cross University Boulevard. 

Police say a minivan going east failed to notice the officer and hit the patrol car on the passenger side.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, says JSO. The driver of the minivan wasn’t taken to the hospital

Police say the investigation is ongoing and  charges are pending.

